Family’s life changed with help from Aces for Autism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Don’t let someone tell you what your child can’t do.”

Tania Overton has lived by those words ever since her son’s diagnosis

“Lucas was diagnosed with autism moderate to severe and he also has a seizure disorder that was diagnosed a couple of months after that,” said Overton.

“It’s changed me emotionally, it’s changed my world view, and my perspective on life just in general,” she added.

She soon realized she didn’t have the support she needed.

Chowan County there was a board member in the school board who had a private meeting with me…basically she was telling me I needed to put my child in a institution. She was like It will give you the freedom to do what you want and finish school and made it seem like it was going to be a burden for me. SO I walked out and that was the day I made the decision to move,” explained Overton.

That is when she found Aces for Autism in Pitt County

“Aces for Autism gives me that peace that comfort that I’m looking for. I know he is in good hands I know he is with good people and genuinely loves being here.”

Here Lucas can be himself and do all his favorite things…like give hugs and eating oranges

“He may have a learning curve it may take him a bit longer but he will still get there.”

Picking up and moving from home was a challenge, but Tania stands by her decision 100 percent.

“I had to leave my home which I just purchased I had to resign from my job for a year but I was willing to make those sacrifices for my son,” she said