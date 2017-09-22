City leaders across N.C. gather in Greenville for conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders from across North Carolina are meeting at the Greenville Convention Center this weekend for the annual N.C. League of Municipalities conference, known as City Vision.

Nine hundred elected city and town officials are attending the conference, which is run by the N.C. League of Municipalities. Their goal is for leaders to collaborate, share ideas, network and ultimately work together as a state.

“We spend time talking about the policies that will best help the cities and towns across the state,” Scott Mooneyham, director of public affairs for the league.

And with its location in Greenville this year, it is helping the local economy out as well.

“Lots of municipal officials from across North Carolina may not have been exposed to Greenville before and Pitt County before, so we’re able to take three days and showcase all of our greatest assets in
Greenville-Pitt County,” said Andrew Schmidt, executive director of the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Besides coming together to share ideas, the league’s president and vice president were elected — both from eastern North Carolina.

Washington City Councilman William Pitt, nominated as vice president, is the first in more than 30 years to represent Washington in the league. Jacksonville’s Mayor Pro Tem Michael Lazzara will stand by his side as president, together representing eastern Carolina.

“This is going to be a great boom to the east of North Carolina, with our incoming president from Jacksonville area, and we’re going

