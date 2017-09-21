Sex offender convicted of kidnapping girl, 6, found chained

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A convicted sex offender accused of abducting a 6-year-old North Carolina girl who was found chained to a tree last year has been convicted of multiple charges.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports a jury found 47-year-old Douglas Nelson Edwards guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, assault with a deadly weapon and statutory sexual assault, within two hours Wednesday. He was found not guilty of sending letters to obstruct the case.

Testimony said Edwards was riding a mo-ped Sept. 14, 2016, when he snatched the first-grader. The child described the sexual assault in remote testimony Monday.

Edwards testified Tuesday that he has no memory of the abduction, and denied molesting her or intending her to die.

Jurors return Thursday for the sentencing phase.

