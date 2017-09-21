Police make an arrest in an Oct. 2016 murder in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department makes an arrest in an October 2016 murder.

It happened on Oct. 28th just after one o’clock in the morning.

Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Astor Court in reference to people hearing gunshots. When officers arrived they found Shai Valentine shot several times. Police say he died on the scene.

Goldsboro Police officers charged Ormond Cobb with murder on Sept. 21st. He was served with a warrant while in the Wayne County Detention Center on an unrelated charge of attempted murder.

Police say his next court date is Sept. 25th.