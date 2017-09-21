Pirates drop AAC opener by giving up late goal

By and Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU women’s soccer team was handed its first home loss of the season on Thursday night. A goal by USF’s Katie Kitching in the 89th minute gave the Bulls the go-ahead goal en route to a 2-1 win on the conference opener. ECU begins the American Athletic Conference 0-1 for the second-straight year while the Bulls improve to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the AAC.

Ashley Kendrot gave ECU an early 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when she scored off a rebounded save of her own shot. In the 38th minute, Leah Ferlin evened things up with a header off Andrea Hauksdottir’s corner kick from the left side of the pitch.

With under two minutes to play, the Bulls capitalized on a defensive breakdown by the Pirates. Kitching’s shot from 10 yards out sneaked past Michelle Newhouse’s reach in the bottom right corner of the goal.

Team Records

ECU (5-3-2, 0-1 ACC), USF (5-2, 1-0 AAC)

Scoring Summary

24:30: ECU Goal – Ashley Kendrot [ECU 1, USF 0]

37:52: USF Goal – Leah Ferlin (Andrea Hauksdottir) [ECU 1, USF 1]

88:21: USF Goal – Katie Kitching [ECU 1, USF 2]

Donnenwirth’s Thoughts

“I thought the first half was pretty good. I thought we did a lot of good things. Obviously we have a couple of players out and that shows the impact they make in the game. The second half we weren’t playing smart. The compete level was not good enough and that’s what happens. We did not deserve to win that game, that’s for sure. They outcompeted us in the second half which was tough. We had a lot of new players in the second half, and I said to them – I can deal with some mistakes but I can’t deal with not competing. When you are letting them head balls and nobody is within five yards of them and you’re not tracking runners, that’s what’s going to happen.”

News and Notes

       Thursday’s loss marks the first time the Pirates have lost at Johnson Stadium since Oct. 30, 2016

       Kendrot’s goal was her second of the season

       ECU was outshot 15-9 by USF but the two were even in corner kicks having two apiece

       Newhouse made five saves in the loss while USF’s Kat Elliott made two

       The Bulls improve to lead the all-time series 5-2-1

Up Next

ECU plays its third-consecutive home match when the Pirates welcome nationally-ranked UCF to Johnson Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Knights will be the second top-25 team to visit Johnson Stadium during ECU’s home stand.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s