North Carolina state superintendent visits Greenville high school

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- North Carolina State Superintendent, Mark Johnson, visited J.H. Rose high school today.

He was accompanied by Pitt County Schools Superintendent, Ethan Lenker, along with other Pitt County School Board Members.

Johnson visited classrooms ranging from construction to health sciences.

“Not every student has to go to a four year college to be successful,” said Johnson, “They are showing that right here at Rose. They are enabling students that might want a different path to take that path.”

This is Johnson’s latest visit to the east. Last month, he visited schools in Craven and Onslow Counties.