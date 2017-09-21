Non-profit recognizes Lenoir Co. Schools for progress in education

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Public Schools will get to show off their school system’s progress at a conference later this month.

It comes after the school system announced the historical landmark and recognition of AdvacnED’s awarding of full accreditation.

LCPS administrators will present what they refer to as a “journey of improvement” at the AdvancEd fall conference Sept. 25-26 in Greensboro.

This recognition comes after the school system experienced an increase in development of curriculum guides, lesson plan templates, an instructional websites.

Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent, Brent Williams wants to continue moving in the right direction.

“AdvanceED’s were responding to many of the changes that we’ve seen over the past two years, positive changes and in terms of student achievement,” said Williams.

Williams also said it’s a team effort.

“Our teachers, administrators, students and other employees work very hard,” said Williams. “We all have the same purpose of keeping more kids in schools, providing the highest quality instruction we can and doing all that we can do to meet their needs every day.”

AdvancEd’s made suggestions for the school system when they visited in April.

Those suggestions included:

A research-based and data-driven instructional improvement plan.

An on-going professional development plan.

A long-range strategic plan that encompassed student achievement, fiscal realities and facilities.

Community engagement that ensures “collaboration in support of the system’s purpose and direction.”

AdvancEd is a non-profit, non-partisan organization of educators that conducts intense on-site, external reviews of pre-K through grade 12 schools and school systems. Nationwide, it works with 34,000 schools and school systems to foster continuous improvement.

The accreditation stands for five years.