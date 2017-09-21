Mental health screening kiosk opens in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A first-of-its-kind mental health-screening tool for Pamlico County was unveiled today during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The screening kiosk comes as part of the Access Point Screening Program from Trillium Health Resources.

“It’s not meant to be treatment or replace treatment,” Debbie Green, director of Pamlico County’s Human Services Center, said. “This is merely a screening tool to be used as a tool and a way of linking the client to services.”

The Access Point Screening Program is designed to provide people with access to anonymous, evidence-based screenings for mental health and substance use challenges.

It provides immediate results and connects users to resources, including local referrals and educational materials. It’s completely free.

The program screens for the following: depression, generalized anxiety disorder, adolescent depression, bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, eating disorder, and substance use disorder.

“It doesn’t give you a diagnosis and it doesn’t replace any type of treatment,” Bonnie Lowe, project coordinator for Trillium Health Resources, said. “It’s important that all of us as professionals and really as a community try to promote that health is health whether it be physical health or mental health.”

The Access Point kiosk is equipped with an online screening platform and has a dedicated phone line (VoIP) that will connect the user to the Trillium call center if they so choose. The kiosk is wheelchair accessible and features a privacy filter that makes on-screen data visible only to persons directly in front of the monitor.

Users can take the screenings in either English or Spanish.

In addition to the kiosk, the Access Point Screening Program is available online from personal computers and is accessible on all mobile devices through http://www.trilliumncaccesspoint.org/.

The kiosk is available at the Human Services Center, located at 828 Main Street in Bayboro, from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.