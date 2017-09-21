Linemen return home from Florida helping with hurricane relief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Utilities linemen were meet by their families as they pulled in for their drive back from Florida.

They spent just over a week in Lakeland, Florida helping restore downed power lines from Irma.

“No one wants to be away, but at least when were out of town doing that kind of work, it is a rewarding experience,” said Sub-Station in Control Engineer, Wade Ken,”A lot of people appreciate what you are doing.”

At its peak, the state of Florida reported more than seven million people were without power.