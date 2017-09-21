Linemen return home from Florida helping with hurricane relief

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Utilities linemen were meet by their families as they pulled in for their drive back from Florida.

They spent just over a week in Lakeland, Florida helping restore downed power lines from Irma.

“No one wants to be away, but at least when were out of town doing that kind of work, it is a rewarding experience,” said Sub-Station in Control Engineer, Wade Ken,”A lot of people appreciate what you are doing.”

At its peak, the state of Florida reported more than seven million people were without power.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s