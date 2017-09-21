Judicial nominee: I’ll follow North Carolina voter ID ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The nominee to fill an 11-year vacancy on North Carolina’s federal judicial bench says if he’s confirmed, his future rulings wouldn’t ignore an appeals court decision on voter identification that went against his clients at the General Assembly.

Thomas Farr was an attorney for legislative leaders in defending laws that restricted voting through a photo ID requirement and fewer days of early voting. President Donald Trump’s nominee as a U.S. District Court judge in eastern North Carolina took questions Wednesday from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the voting laws, saying Republican lawmakers intentionally discriminated against black voters. Farr disagreed but said he would follow it nonetheless as a judge. Black congressional leaders oppose Farr’s nomination.