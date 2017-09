HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police Chief David Magnusson is stepping down effective November 25.

Magnusson will be returning to Miami where he can spend more time with his family, according to a release from the city of Havelock sent out Thursday.

Magnusson served as Havelock’s police chief for three years, and he will now be leaving law enforcement, following a 33-year-career.