First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico, headed towards the Bahamas

By Published: Updated:

TROPICS:   Hurricane Maria will pulls away from Puerto Rico, and track towards the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas this weekend. Interests along the East Coast should monitor Maria’s progress next week. Most models keep the center of the storm offshore, however, similar to Jose, effects could be felt along the eastern seaboard. Elsewhere, Jose continues to weaken and stall offshore of New England.  Click on the video for a more complete tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico, headed towards the Bahamas

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s