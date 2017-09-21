First Alert Forecast: Summer-like forecast continues through Friday

SUMMARY: A summer-like pattern will persist through Friday. Here’s a detailed forecast:



TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Winds are light and humidity is tolerable.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a passing shower or storm, primarily along I-95 and highway 70. Highs highs near 90 inland and lower 80s along the coast.

TONIGHT: We’re quiet tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds should stay light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 20% chance of a passing shower.

TROPICS: Hurricane Maria will pull away from Puerto Rico tonight, and track towards the Bahamas this weekend. Interests along the East Coast should monitor Maria’s progress next week. Elsewhere, Jose continues to weaken and stall offshore of New England. Click on the video for a more complete tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast