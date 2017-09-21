East Carolina University welcome new police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University welcomed their new police chief Thursday.

Jon Barnwell was selected as chief of the ECU Police Department after a national search and began his new role September 1, according to the university.

Barnwell started his law enforcement career at N.C. State and is originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina.

He has 19 years of experience in campus law enforcement and comes to ECU from Tulane University in New Orleans where he has been the superintendent of police since 2012. At Tulane, he oversees 100 sworn police officers on three campuses and supervises two police chiefs.

He said he is looking forward to working with Greenville police and maintaining a safe environment on and off campus.

“An opportunity in a UNC system is an opportunity for me to come back to something I’m very familiar with but also bring me,” said Barnwell. “I’m happy to be a part of Pirate Nation.”

One priority for Barnwell is bringing technology into the department, such as body cames for ECU officers.

“Jon will be a great addition to ECU. He has a strong record of community engagement and innovative policing through integrating technology into security and law enforcement operations,” said Bill Koch, associate vice chancellor for environmental health and campus safety at ECU.

The ECU Police Department employs approximately 60 sworn officers and a civilian staff.

ECU police Chief Gerald Lewis resigned last year, and Jason Sugg was filling the role of interim chief until Barnwell’s selection.