KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A construction worker in Lenoir County was hit by lightning and had to be resuscitated Thursday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man was hit around 2:40 p.m. while doing construction on a livestock farm off Highway 55 in the southern part of Lenoir County, according to Lenoir County Emergency Management.

He was taken to UNC Lenoir, and his condition is currently unknown.