Companies, local groups pitch in to help eastern N.C. food bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Smithfield Foods and Food Lion donated nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Thursday and in addition to their donation, local agencies are reaching out to help those in need.

Larry Chance, Staton Mill Road Community Outreach director, spent part of his day preparing food boxes.

“We believe in giving back to the community and it’s been very successful,” said Chance. “We started with just 10 boxes, now we’re up to about a 150 per month.”

Staton Mill Road Community Outreach is one of many agencies in the East partnering with the food bank to cut down on insecurities, and they were aided Thursday by Food Lion and Smithfield Foods.

The donation is equivalent to nearly 160,000 servings and will go toward fighting hunger in Greenville.

“It’s more of the hardworking families here in Eastern North Carolina who sometimes get a little behind,” said Dennis Pitman, director of Hunger Relief at Smithfield Foods. “The car breaks down a child gets sick, and they just need something to make sure they can feed their family.”

Like Smithfield Foods and Food Lion, Chance is an advocated of lending a helping hand.

“It gives the church a positive image in the community because we are actually doing something to benefit someone,” Chance said.

 

 

 

 

 

