Vidant Health Group offers free cancer support groups

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – One health group in the east is helping ease the minds of those going through cancer treatments through weekly activities.

According to doctors, cancer can put a lot of stress on you physically and mentally.

Vidant Healthcare Group is hoping to take the stress out of everything cancer related through their Cancer Care and Psychosocial Support and Survivorship Department.

This fairly new program has grown in the past few years that the activities are now weekly.

The group does things such as pottery painting, horse stable visits, and deep-sea fishing trips.

Through this program, those involved say they’re giving the chance to bond with people in similar situations and create lifelong relationships.

“There are other people you can associate with and by being in the group we get a chance to travel, we get a chance to get together talk and then not only that, they become your new extended family,” said Connie Barfield, a participant of the program.

Officials in charge of the groups say their main goal is to keep patients minds off cancer or help find support for those going through treatments.

The key element to this entire program is that it’s free to anybody affected by cancer.