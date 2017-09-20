Two arrested after deputies find meth, other drugs during traffic stop

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after Lenoir County deputies discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop.

David Spence of Kinston and Makayla Raynor of Seven Springs both face numerous drug charges. Spencer was also charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and Raynor was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies said they stopped a car near N.C. Highway 55 West of Kinston because of numerous traffic violations and after stopping it realized the license plate was fake.

While talking to Spence and Raynor, deputies said they saw drug paraphernalia and realized Spence, the driver, has a suspended driver’s license.

Spence was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriffs’ Detention Center under a $60,300 secured bond.

Raynor was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $20,300 secured bond.

 

