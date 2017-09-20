Police looking for suspect in beach bingo robbery in New Bern

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in the robbery of a beach bingo business.

It happened at the Bern’s Beach Bingo on Neuse Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police say a suspect, dressed in dark clothing, entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect, pictured below, then ran off following the robbery.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call their office at (252) 633-2020. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s