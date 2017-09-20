Police looking for suspect in beach bingo robbery in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in the robbery of a beach bingo business.

It happened at the Bern’s Beach Bingo on Neuse Boulevard Tuesday night.



Police say a suspect, dressed in dark clothing, entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect, pictured below, then ran off following the robbery.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call their office at (252) 633-2020. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.