Pitt Community College receives NC Works Certification

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College is moving forward with efforts to push for more workforce preparedness.

The college received the NC works certification from the NC chamber foundation earlier today.

The move is the first step towards preparing both college and high school students.

Counties must have a letter of commitment from county leaders, raise the high school graduation rate, gain commitment from employers from the national career readiness certificates.

Jerry Jones is the Director of Business & Industry Continuing Education at P.C.C. and says the certification towards success.

“It’s valuable because that means when you hire that person, you’re not looking to hire someone else in the next month or two but you can groom that person for success you know training for a higher position,” says Jones.

The NC Works certified Work Ready Community initiative is a collaborative effort between workforce development partners, including the Office of the Governor, the North Carolina Chamber Foundation, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina Community College System Office and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, aimed at leveraging data and analysis tools to continue economic growth in North Carolina. The north Carolina Chamber Foundation serves as the final certifying body to designate an NC Works Certified Work Ready Community.

The National Career Readiness Certificate demonstrates the foundational skills of job seekers in a community and serves as the basis for the Common Criteria.