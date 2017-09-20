Pitt Community College president to step down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College President G. Dennis Massey announced Wednesday the 2017-2018 academic year will be his last.

Massey informed trustees of his plans to leave the college during the board’s August meeting.

Though he has not determined his next career move, he said in a release he will continue to live in Greenville and is ready to spend more time with his family.

“I have been proud to lead a talented group of faculty and staff at PCC,” Massey said. “Together, we have built upon a solid foundation of quality education geared to community and regional needs. It has truly been fulfilling work.”

Massey was hired by the PCC Board of Trustees in May 2003 to replace the retiring Charles E. Russell as president. He officially began working as the fourth president in Pitt’s 56-year history in August, following in the footsteps of Lloyd Spaulding, William Fulford and Russell.

Massey has also represented PCC on the state level. He has co-chaired several key N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) committees and served as president of the N.C. Association of Community College Presidents in 2011-12.