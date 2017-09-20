Pink Hill math teacher recognized by school system

PINK HILL, N.C.(WNCT)- Pink Hill Elementary kindergarten teacher, Megan Lawson, has been awarded the 2017 Outstanding Elementary School Mathematics Teacher for Lenoir County Schools.

Lawson has been teaching at Pink Hill elementary for five years and ten and total. Lawson has also contributed to the school districts K-8 curriculum.

Lawson finds herself feeling grateful to be in the position she is.

“I do get a little emotional when I do talk about it, just because I find myself very blessed to work where I do,” said Lawson, ” I find myself very blessed to come to school everyday and to really enjoy what I do and just love it.”

Lawson will accept the award at a conference in Greensboro this coming November.