North Carolina fracking panel’s first meeting delayed

GARY D. ROBERTSON, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa. The oil and gas drilling method known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," mobilizes thousands around the country both for and against the process, industry and some environmental. Hydraulic fracturing to drill for oil and natural gas has not caused widespread harm to drinking water in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday in a draft report. The report found several specific instances where poorly constructed drilling wells and improper wastewater management affected drinking water resources. But it said the number of cases was small compared to the large number of wells that use hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking. The controversial drilling technique could affect drinking water if safeguards are not maintained, the report said. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A retooled state panel responsible for regulating North Carolina’s potential fracking industry won’t meet this week for the first time after all, avoiding possible legal showdowns involving Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration and drilling opponents.

A fracking proponent appointed to the state Oil & Gas Commission had scheduled its first meeting Wednesday. But Jim Womack said late Tuesday it was postponed until late October or early November to give time for state ethics officials to review economic disclosure statements of commission appointees for conflicts of interest.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s chief deputy questioned late last week whether the commission was legally able to convene and said department staff wouldn’t attend because of it.

Legislators reworked the commission last year following a state Supreme Court ruling about the board’s appointments.

Related Posts