Local farm collecting supplies for Hurricane Irma animals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Florida is always accepting donations for the people of the communities hit hard by Irma, but one city in Northern Florida called Ocala is collecting other supplies.

The horse capital of the world is struggling to help farm animals and pets in the area with food and supplies.

Barnhill’s Dairy in Greenville is ready to help. They will driving down a 48-foot trailer next Friday and are seeking donations before then.

“Hopefully people will come and donate some horse feed and dog feed, any type of buckets, any type of tack related to horses,” said Kevin Lee, owner of Barnhill’s Dairy. “They are really struggling in Florida for the feed, especially the water.”

You can drop off supplies any time of the day at 2955 Old Creek Road in Greenville. They are hopeful the truck and trailer donated by Metallix Refining of Greenville is filled by the end of next week.

