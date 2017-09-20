Hurricanes delay beach renewal in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – Surf is up in Kitty Hawk, but that means work is down for beach replenishment in the town.

“The weather delay has caused the interruption that you see now,” Mayor Gary Perry said.

Mayor Perry has waited years for beach renewal. This month, the four town project winded down to the final section.

“The area that is lacking, the area that we probably would have like to have done first, is the worst area of it all,” Perry said.

Don’t let the low tide fool you. The stretch of beach across from the Black Pelican restaurant leaves the town wide open to storms. Several times in the last few years “overwash” has caused Route 12 to wash out. The dunes diminished significantly.

But, help is on the way. Just north and Great Lakes dredging crews are ready for the final push. It is a plan to spread 250-300 feet of sand out.

Then Hurricane Jose brushed by the coast.

“They have a limit a threshold of height of seas that they can work in,” Mayor Perry pointed out. “As you can see it has been exceeded.”

Instead, bulldozers and front-end loaders sit and wait. They move pipes around the sand. Out in the ocean, there’s a buoy and equipment that should hook up to dredge ship.

But there’s no dredge ship.

“Well the waves keep them from dredging a proper depth,” Mayor Perry said. “It also prevents them from getting up on to shore with their sub-line.”

The wait wouldn’t be too bad. But it’s what is on the horizon that is on Perry’s mind.

“Of course now we are worried about Maria coming up,” he said.

It’s a town so close to the finish line. Now, if they could just get some help from the weather.