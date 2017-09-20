Hundreds of volunteers from ENC responding to Harvey and Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Red Cross is continuing to help people affected from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The organization says they currently have 78 volunteers from eastern North Carolina responding to both disasters.

Since Harvey, they have sent 355 people total to help those affected by the storms.

They say they are holding some volunteers back as they continue to monitor the effects of Hurricane Maria to see what happens and if they will need to re-allocate volunteers to help in those locations.