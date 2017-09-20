Hundreds of volunteers from ENC responding to Harvey and Irma

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Red Cross is continuing to help people affected from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The organization says they currently have 78 volunteers from eastern North Carolina responding to both disasters.

Since Harvey, they have sent 355 people total to help those affected by the storms.

They say they are holding some volunteers back as they continue to monitor the effects of Hurricane Maria to see what happens and if they will need to re-allocate volunteers to help in those locations.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s