Former county GOP chairman to fill North Carolina House term

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — A former local Republican Party chairman has been chosen to replace a North Carolina House member who resigned this month.

The Star News of Wilmington reports Bob Muller was the only person nominated at a meeting of GOP activists in Pender and Onslow counties tasked to select someone to complete the two-year term of Rep. Chris Millis through the end of 2018. Gov. Roy Cooper is now obligated by law to appoint Muller following Tuesday night’s vote.

Millis nominated Muller — a former Pender GOP chairman — and says they share conservative principles.

Muller says he doesn’t know whether he’ll seek election next year. Redistricting would shift the 16th House District to include part of Columbus County and take out Onslow.

Millis resigned during his third term, citing family needs.