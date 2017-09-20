First Alert Forecast: “Jose” pulls away from NC, quiet weather returns

SUMMARY: With “Jose” pulling away from the North Carolina coast, a quieter weather pattern will return over the next few days. Here’s a detailed forecast:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear this morning with comfortable temperatures. Winds are light for the most part. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with comfortable temperatures in the 60s & 70s. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 for the last day of summer.

TROPICS: Jose continues to pull away from North Carolina. Hurricane Maria will strike Puerto Rico this morning. It is still too early to determine if Maria will affect the United States mainland next week, although most models keep the storm out to sea. Click on the video for a more complete tropical update.

