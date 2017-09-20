First Alert Forecast: “Jose” pulls away from NC, quiet weather returns

SUMMARY:  With “Jose” pulling away from the North Carolina coast, a quieter weather pattern will return over the next few days. Here’s a detailed forecast:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear this morning with comfortable temperatures. Winds are light for the most part. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with comfortable temperatures in the 60s & 70s. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 for the last day of summer.

TROPICS:  Jose continues to pull away from North Carolina. Hurricane Maria will strike Puerto Rico this morning. It is still too early to determine if Maria will affect the United States mainland next week, although most models keep the storm out to sea. Click on the video for a more complete tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
