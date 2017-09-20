Fair season is officially underway in the east!

GREENVILLE, N.C. – (WNCT) The county fair is a bit of an American staple, uniting people around the best of food and fun.

After recent accidents at fairs across the country, including Greensboro, ride safety has become the talk of the town.

Tatyana Houston and her fiancé Anthony Brown said today is a family affair and although they’re not concerned today, safety always runs through their mind.

Houston said, “I think everything looks fine. Everything looks pretty safe; I mean it wouldn’t be open if it wasn’t safe.”

Brown added “I’ve got my little brothers here so if it wasn’t safe they wouldn’t be here either. You want the best for your youngest. Whether it’s your children or your siblings, you don’t want anything to happen to them.”

Kathy Brewer also attended the fair with her children. She’s a mother of three.

When speaking on about safety, Brewer said “I think slightly it does, but I think anytime we go anywhere or to any type of amusement park it goes through my head.”

Her children, ages 8 to 13, are a bit of adrenaline junkies.

“There are some that I have off limits everywhere we go,” said Brewer. “This particular ride here I don’t think they would probably go on. Anything that’s super big or super-fast we tend to shy away from.”

Officials of the tour company said safety is extremely important.

“Our top priority, which we’ve received safety awards in the state of North Carolina in the state of Pennsylvania different states that we operate in, we have a very good safety record,” said Mark Janas of Powers Great American Midways. “Like I said, we work very, very hard every day to maintain that record.”

Brewer said her concerns come from motherly instincts.

“I don’t think it’s a safety thing necessarily. I think if it’s something that I’m afraid of as an adult, I’m just not going to let them ride it, no matter where we are.”

