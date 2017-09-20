ECU marches through campus for unity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, students from several organizations joined together for a unity march at East Carolina University.

The march has been planned for weeks, but rumors of a weekend incident having racial ties, only drew more interest.

The unity march led hundreds of ECU students from one end of campus to the other.

The march brought in students of different races and backgrounds, including freshman Teana Augustin.

“Ever since I’ve been in high school I always have been about unity and peace and equality,” Augustin said.

For Augustin, the march was unifying and caught a lot of people’s attention.

“I think it was really beautiful, you know some people had class and stuff, but just to see how many we did have come, that was really beautiful,” she added.

The march hit close to home as her friend Dasir King, was one of the victims in last weekend’s brawl.

“It was really scary and I was pretty torn up for the next two days about it,” Augustin said. “But I’m just trying to figure out who I could talk to. This needs to be figured out. It’s not going to go under the rug.”

Police have determined the incident involving King was not racially motivated.

During the march however, there were some bystanders reacting to marchers with harassing and racially charged comments.

Organizers said despite those actions they stayed focused on their core mission to bring the campus together.

La’Quon Rogers is the ECU Student Body President.

“We have our Greek leadership standing here, we have our NAACP standing here, we have all of you standing here from different walks of life,” said Rogers. “We have people from other countries, we have people here from outside the state of North Carolina, and we are all different and we celebrate that today.”

Often easier said than done, Augustin feels it’s worth the fight.

“I don’t think ECU is a bad place at all; it’s just that we have bad things happen to us,” said Augustin. “We can overcome it and we can come together.”

Augustin said she doesn’t hate fraternities or blame a specific person.

She said a greater understanding of differences is needed across the country with the hope she can shine a light on change.