Coastal Plain Boys and Girls Club receives 25,000 grant

NEW BERN N.C. (WNCT) – The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain has decided to shift their focus towards STEM.

The $25,000 grant is from the Bosch Community Foundation. The grant will allow 6th-8th graders to receive quality programming by STEM professionals outside of school.

These funds will help in closing the gap for Club members outside of the school environment. Sixth grade members will be taught at J.T. Barber Elementary School and 7th-8th grade members will be instructed at the New Bern Teen Center. Students will engage in STEM activities twice a week.

Kirk Dominick is the interim CEO of the Boys and Girls Club and believes this is step in the right direction.

“It’s going to allow us to create exposure for our kids to STEM and STEM related activities and education and hands on experience with a goal of not just increasing their awareness and understanding but more importantly their skill set in STEM and STEM related activities,” said Dominick

Bosch and Boys & Girls Clubs are committed to the long-term health of local communities by preparing today’s youth for the careers of the future, which starts with a safe, productive and fun place for kids and teens to go during non-school hours.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. There are 17 Clubs throughout Pitt, Beaufort, Lenoir, Martin, Greene, Carteret, and Craven Counties serving approximately 1,300 members daily.