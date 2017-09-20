Chairman: New proposed judicial maps out at next meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The leader of a North Carolina House committee considering changes to judicial election districts says updated boundaries based on outside feedback will be considered at the panel’s next meeting, possibly next week.

The House judicial redistricting committee met for the second time Tuesday and heard from representatives for trial court judges and for attorneys. Wholesale changes to voting districts for local judges and district attorneys haven’t occurred in more than 60 years. Republicans who want the changes say redistricting would create fairer districts. Democrats argue it’s a pretense for GOP gerrymandering.

Committee chairman Rep. Justin Burr says he remains hopeful maps can be debated and voted on by the full House when the General Assembly reconvenes in two weeks, then move to the Senate for discussion.