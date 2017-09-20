Beaufort Police Dept. gets grant to equip patrol cars with defibrillators

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)–The Governor’s Crime Commission announced on Tuesday $73 million in grants that will go to fight crime and aid victims across the state.

Locally, the Beaufort Police Department received a $20,875 Life-Saving Emergency Response Preparedness grant. That money will be used to equip patrol cars and the station’s headquarters with automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.

Chief Paul Burdette Jr. said his officers help with medical calls as needed when they aren’t tied up with criminal calls or investigations.

“This is just another tool we can give them to operate more effectively,” he said.

Chief Burdette said 115 calls of service were coded as cardiac arrests, five of which were active CPR situations. He said having the defibrillators readily available could mean the difference between life or death.

“We can generally arrive on medical calls anywhere from 2 to 3 minutes ahead of emergency medical staff,” Chief Burdette said. “Seconds truly save lives.”

All of the officers at the department are already trained to use the AEDs. The department is waiting on the funds to be dispersed, which will happen October 1. It hopes to have the devices in its cars by early 2018.

