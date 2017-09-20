AMBER ALERT: Missing 3-month-old from Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued out of North Carolina for a missing 3-month-old.

Haywood County deputies say the baby girl could be in danger.

The couple, Heather Cochran and Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., were last seen on Northwood Drive in Clyde around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cochrans are wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges. Deputies say the couple has family in the Clyde area where they fled with their three-month-old daughter, Cali Marie Cochran, after an emergency custody order was issued.

Deputies say the couple may be driving either a 2001 blue Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban with a North Dakota tag of 489-AWH.

Heather Marie Cochran, 31, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “Faith.”

Rex Douglas Jr. 39, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

You are asked to call 911 if you know the couple’s whereabouts.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.