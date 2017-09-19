Onslow County Museum celebrates “Talk Like a Pirate” Day

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–If you heard people talking like pirates today, it was for a good reason.

Today is international “Talk Like a Pirate” day. And in Onslow County, some swashbuckling kids got in on the action at the Onslow County Museum.

The young pirates made hooks, treasure chests, puppets and eye patches all while eating pirate snacks.

Eight-year-old David Veltman made an eye patch.

“It has two eyes and nose,” he said. “It’s a skull except without all of the other parts you don’t see.”

Mary Akers was excited to learn about her favorite pirate at the event.

“My favorite pirate is Blackbeard,” she said. “I’m making a puppet, a hook, and an eyepatch.”

Piracy is an important part of eastern North Carolina’s history with the famous Edward Teach landing right off our coast back in the 1700s.

