It's national talk like a pirate day!

(WNCT)- Shiver me timbers, it’s national talk like a pirate day!

Whether it be a traditional pirate look or some ECU purple and gold, it’s time to put on your best pirate gear mateys.

The holiday was created in 1995 by Ol’ chumbucket” and Cap’n slappy.

It allegedly all began with an innocent game of racquetball between the two friends on june 6th, 1995.

One of them reacted to a play with an outburst resembling a pirate noise and the idea was born.

This year, long john silver’s is giving away a free bar of gold…. better known as a deep fried twinkie to anyone who takes part in the day.

Even Google search and Facebook both have the option to chose “pirate” as a language choice.

