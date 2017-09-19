Health officials conduct fair food inspections

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Food vendors at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds got ready for the health inspectors as the fair kicked off Tuesday.

Larry McCranie said he and his team know what to expect because they have been in business since 1931.

“Make sure all your equipment is working properly like everything sanitized,” McCranie said. “With your sinks and stuff you have to wash and rinse.”

Diane Anderson with the Lenoir County Health Department makes sure everything is up to par.

“We come to check to make sure that the food is being handled correctly,” Anderson said. “One of the main things we look for is hand washing, proper hand washing. We want to make sure cold food is held below 45 degrees.”

She doesn’t leave anything to chance.

“The rules are in place for a reason and that is to keep the public from getting sick, and so I believe in that.”

McCranie and his team didn’t pass the first time, but they will have another chance once they make repairs.