Greenville police investigating off-campus assault over weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating an off-campus assault that has become the subject of rumors on social media.

A male was knocked unconscious at a large party at 509 East 4th Street early Sunday morning, officers said.

Social media rumors after the fact suggested the man who was knocked unconscious was also the victim of a hit and run Greenville police said that is not true, and he was not hit by a car.

Instead, police said he was knocked unconscious during a fight in the street.

His nose was fractured, and he suffered a chipped tooth.

He was transported by Greenville Fire-Rescue to the hospital.

Greenville police said the suspect in the assault is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds, wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki shorts. He was last seen walking north on Summit Street, officers said.

In addition to the fight, detectives with the Greenville Police Department are also investigating a report of property damage at the same residence.

Later in the morning, at approximately 3:00 a.m., tenants told police reported someone threw bricks at the home, shattering two of their windows.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315.

