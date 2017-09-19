GPD to begin tenth annual Citizen’s Police Academy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is holding their tenth year of citizen police academy. The course begins this week and teaches locals just what cops do in and out of the station on a daily basis.

The community has the opportunity to sign up for this free ten-week course held every Thursday at the station.

Not only does it offer a better understanding to the public about how the police department works, but also bridges a gap.

“It works well when the community understands the dynamics behind police work and why we what we do,” said Sgt. Dale Mills of the Greenville Police Department. “A lot of times we have our public call and ask why we did things and there is a method behind each one of our case investigations and they differ.”

The course holds 25 participants and is quickly filling up. There were three to four more available spots as of Tuesday afternoon lunch time.