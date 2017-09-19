First Alert Tropical Update: Category 5 “Maria” threatens Puerto Rico, “Jose” stays offshore

By Published: Updated:

TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will not make landfall in North Carolina. The center of circulation will remain far offshore, but still create rough surf conditions along the North Carolina coast through tonight

Category 5 Hurricane Maria will strike Puerto Rico Wednesday. It is too early to determine if Maria will affect the East Coast or not.

Tropical system Lee will continue to fall apart in the open Atlantic.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
