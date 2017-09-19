First Alert Forecast: Rough surf along coast, but quiet sky conditions inland

SUMMARY: A quieter weather pattern returns for inland locations as Hurricane Jose passes far offshore of our area. Elevated seas and a high rip current risk will continue. Local details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning with a few passing coastal showers. Temperatures are comfortable, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are quite breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a coastal shower and highs in the 80’s. Winds are out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: It’s clear and quiet tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be a little breezy, out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s to wind down summer on Thursday.





TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will not make landfall in North Carolina. The center of circulation will remain far offshore, but still create rough surf conditions along the North Carolina coast through tonight.

Hurricane Maria will approach the Bahamas by late week. It is too early to determine if Maria will affect the East Coast or not.

Tropical system Lee will continue to fall apart in the open Atlantic.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast