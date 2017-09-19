ECU instructor affected by Equifax data breach warns of consequences

Equifax Inc.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The company Equifax is under intense pressure to explain how hackers stole the personal data of as many as 143 million Americans.

In the meantime, those affected are still trying to get their lives back together.

Experts said if you are one of those people, be sure to freeze your accounts.

Also, monitor them daily while they are frozen, which means you won’t be able to apply for a credit card, mortgage or loan.

Kurt Fickling is a risk management instructor for ECU’s College of Business, and he is one of the millions who may have been hacked. Fickling warns of what can happen with a hack like this.

“They can open accounts in your name,” said Fickling. “They can borrow money in your name. I have read where they can actually sell your house to transfer the title to your property and sell your house so then all of a sudden you don’t own your own home.”

When you freeze your account, it takes a couple of days to unfreeze and refreeze, so if you need to apply for some sort of credit, plan accordingly.

 

