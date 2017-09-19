Deputies make arrest in missing person’s case turned homicide investigation

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had made an arrest in connection to the 2008 killing of Craig Swain.

The Washington County Sheriff tells 9 On Your Side deputies and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested Marvin Lewis of Creswell on September 18.

The 28-year-old is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators said Swain was last seen in February 2008 at a Super Bowl party in Creswell.

Investigators upgraded Swain’s missing person’s case to a homicide earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are pending.

According to a court calendar, Lewis’ next court appearance is September 26.