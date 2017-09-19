County fairs come to the east, raising concerns about ride safety

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Family fun, food, rides and games are coming to the east today with the return of two county fairs.

Yet, there’s a rising concern over the safety of these fair rides.

The start of fair season is here and with it are two of the biggest in the east – the Pitt County and Lenoir County fairs.

Unfortunately, with fairs comes the concern how safe they are after recent ride accidents.

Just last week, a ride at a fair in Greensboro came unhinged, leaving 2 hanging at a 90 degree angle.

In July, a cart on the “Fireball Ride” went flying through the air leaving 1 dead and 7 others injured at the Ohio State Fair.

The same company responsible for that ride is also responsible for the rides at the Lenoir County Fair.

When 9 On Your Side spoke to officials and asked them how they plan on dealing with these controversies, they say it’s important people know all rides have been inspected multiple times.

These rides have to go through extensive inspections for them to even be considered opening.

“When that happened our state implemented extra rules for verification and inspection of rides coming into our state,” said Waylon Adams, President of the Lenoir County Fair Association. “Amusements of America was actually the first company to comply with those new rules and regulations.”

The North Carolina Department of labor will be on scene at both county fairs this morning to inspect all rides.

Officials for both fairs say there is plenty to do for all ages and want to stress the safety measures taken, while remembering the core value of agriculture.