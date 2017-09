GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley swept past rival South Central while JH Rose survived a 5-set thriller in volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Conley swept the Falcons by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18.

Rose and New Bern battled into the night in that 5-set match. The Rampants finally prevailed, 25-11, 24-26, 26-24, 26-28 and 15-8.