Arrgh, no free Krispy Kreme donuts on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

A picture used by Krispy Kreme to promote last' year's International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s International Talk a Pirate Day and for many in eastern North Carolina, especially at East Carolina University, that used to mean Krispy Kreme.

In years past, talking like a pirate would earn you a free donut, while dressing up like a pirate would result in a free dozen. But not this year.

Krispy Kreme announced via Twitter they are not celebrating the day this year.

Twitter users threatened to mutiny but to no avail.

Just because Krispy Kreme isn’t offering donuts this International Talk Like a Pirate Day doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. Click here to learn more about the day.

