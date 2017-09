Related Coverage Troopers investigate 2 fatal Beaufort Co. wrecks within about 30 minutes

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating an accident which killed a 71-year-old man in Beaufort County.

1st Sgt. Gary Brown says Johnny Linwood Roberson was killed on the morning of Friday, Sept. 15.

It happened on U.S. 17 in front of the Crisp RV Center between Washington and Chocowinity.

The call came in around 8:53 a.m. and the accident involved one other vehicle.

1st Sgt. Brown says the investigation continues.