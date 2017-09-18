Snow Hill campground celebrates reopening after 2 floods in 9 months

Related Coverage After Matthew: When the waters rise again

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – “We’re back,” said David Madures, owner of Wooley Swamp Farm Campground in Snow Hill.

“I never thought we’d see the day where we’d be back up again,” added Sherry Madures, owner of Wooley Swamp Farm Campground.

After being wiped out by Hurricane Matthew last October and a second flood this April, the family business the Madures’ love so much has made a comeback.

“We’ve done a lot of clean up,” said Sherry Madures.

“It’s a lot to it but I knew that when I started but it’s about done now,” added David Madures.

“We had to of course start all over again,” explained Sherry Madures.

“Lowe’s in Goldsboro helped us out with the materials and we’ve gone from there,” added David Madures.

Part of the rebuilding process for the Madures family has been elevating their camping cabins. Many of the cabins were only about 2 to 3 feet above the ground before Matthew. Now, they’re a 10 to 11 feet above the ground.

“It’s taken many many hours and it’s very much worth it,” said Sherry Madures.

“It feels good to see people coming in,” added David Madures.

And they have a message for those still struggling to recover.

“There’s always an end to it,” said Sherry Madures. “Always. Don’t give up. Don’t give up because it is so worth it. I know it’s hard. We’ve been there. It takes a lot of hard work.”

“Have a vision, have strong faith, and you can’t lose,” added David Madures. “It’s just going to take a while.”

“Once you see that finished product, you can take that sigh of relief and go we did it,” said Sherry Madures. “We did it.”

For more on the Wooley Swamp Farm Campground, visit their Facebook page.