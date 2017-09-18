Make it Monday: Fall simmering spices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fall season is just a few days away so we’re showing you how to bring the smell of fall into your home through simmering spices.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– 4 to 6 cups of water

– 2 navel oranges

– 1 apple

– 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks

– ginger root

Start by pouring the water in a sauté pan, pot or slow cooker. Turn the burner on low and let the water warm up.

In the meantime, peel your oranges. You can choose what you’d like to put in as far as the whole orange, the rind, the juice, or a mix of all.

Chop up pieces of any type of apple and add it to the pot.

When it comes to spices, you have plenty of options. We chose to add two cinnamon sticks and peeled about a teaspoon of ginger root.

Give it a stir and heat it over low heat all day while you’re home! After about an hour, your house will smell amazing!

Be sure to keep an eye on it and add more water when needed.

