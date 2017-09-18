Local woman celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through food

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local woman is following her dream during Hispanic Heritage Month by doing what she loves, cooking.

Chicken, steak and fish are all on the menu at El Azador restaurant in Greenville.

Esperanza Whitfield came to America in 1996 and opened her business in 2009

“When we decided to open this restaurant, we were thinking like what kind of food would we serve. It might have been easier to go to the more American kind of dishes that a lot of chain restaurants serve. Or do we stick to the more traditional dishes?” said Whitfield

She stuck with traditional dishes and is glad because it helps her stay connected to her heritage.

“To me, it’s memories of my childhood, memories of my mother preparing these dishes, my grandmother for me it’s nostalgic,” she said

“We know it very well, but there is people that have never seen it,: said Whitfield. “It’s very rewarding when they come and they know that here in their own town they have access to it.”

“I have children and personally my children have never been to Mexico so they only know our culture through us,” Whitfield said.

As an entrepreneur, she hopes her determination and success inspires others.

“The best way to get to know another culture is through the food,” she said.

Although Esperanza is from Mexico, other cultures from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and various countries throughout central and South America are celebrated this month.

To find more information and facts about Hispanic Heritage Month, click here.